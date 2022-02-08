“Unprecedented amount” of stolen vehicles in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are warning landlords and resident managers about a rash of vehicle break-ins. They say MPD started seeing an uptick in vehicle break-ins in the fall, and now this winter, they’ve had an unprecedented amount of stolen vehicles reported.

Police say the vast majority of these stolen vehicles are vehicles that are left running and unlocked. Many victims reported being away from their vehicles for only a matter of minutes. Police add that these crimes are preventable. They’re urging landlords to distribute this flyer to tenants and place in apartment lobbies.

