Advertisement

Top Talkers - February 8

Top morning news and weather headlines
By David Spofford
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor says his accuser needs to be held accountable “to the full extent of the law.”
Crystal Andersen
A Fargo woman looks to win $25k in a magazine contest to give back to those looking for missing persons
Fargo PD are investigating a stabbing that sent one to the hospital
Anthony Valdez, 26
Grand Forks Police searching for missing man
Solberg mugshot
Former West Fargo city official fired following arrest

Latest News

29-year-old Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on duty on Oct. 31, 2021
West Fargo Officer back on full duty after suffering heart attack
Drew Wrigley photo
Gov. Doug Burgum appoints Drew Wrigley as North Dakota Attorney General
NDT - Supporting Fraser On Giving Hearts Day - February 8
Supporting Fraser On Giving Hearts Day - February 8
NDT - UND's Special Education Resident Teacher Program - February 8
UND’s Special Education Resident Teacher Program - February 8