Threat to Valley City Public School

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The latest information regarding a possible threat at Valley City Public Schools has been given by Superintendent Josh Johnson:

“Valley City Public Schools is actively investigating a possible threat to school safety at Valley City High School,” Johnson stated in a release. “Along with our School Resource Officer and Valley City Police Department, we are interviewing students and gathering information related to this alleged threat. While our investigation into the possible school threats is ongoing, our school district has identified an individual involved in this matter and has taken the appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our students and staff at Valley City Public Schools.”

The identified individual, a student, will not be attending school for the indefinite future and further disciplinary actions are pending.

“Please know that our school district takes these concerns very seriously. If you or your child has any additional information, please have them contact their school principal and/or School Resource Officer Sean Hagen. Thank you to our students and parents that have reported important information to us in this matter.”

