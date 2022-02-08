Advertisement

Threat to Valley City Public School

(WOWT)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The latest information regarding a possible threat at Valley City Public Schools has been given by Superintendent Josh Johnson:

“Valley City Public Schools is actively investigating a possible threat to school safety at Valley City High School,” Johnson stated in a release. “Along with our School Resource Officer and Valley City Police Department, we are interviewing students and gathering information related to this alleged threat. While our investigation into the possible school threats is ongoing, our school district has identified an individual involved in this matter and has taken the appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our students and staff at Valley City Public Schools.”

The identified individual, a student, will not be attending school for the indefinite future and further disciplinary actions are pending.

“Please know that our school district takes these concerns very seriously. If you or your child has any additional information, please have them contact their school principal and/or School Resource Officer Sean Hagen. Thank you to our students and parents that have reported important information to us in this matter.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Judge Peter Cahill Signed ‘No-Knock’ Warrant That Ended In Police Shooting Of Amir Locke
Crystal Andersen
A Fargo woman looks to win $25k in a magazine contest to give back to those looking for missing persons
Fargo PD are investigating a stabbing that sent one to the hospital
Buzi Bus
The Buzi Bus has given almost 16,000 rides to prevent drunk driving in the F-M area
Governor Doug Burgum tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

MPD reporting record amount of vehicle break-ins.
“Unprecedented amount” of stolen vehicles in Moorhead
Two victims were extracted after a crash in Colfax Saturday afternoon
Semi rollover shuts down Grand Forks County road for hours
Windows
Supply-chain issues leaving new homes, remodels with long waits for windows
Sports - Devin's Olympic Trials: Curling