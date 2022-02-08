Semi rollover shuts down Grand Forks County road for hours

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks County Road 1, 1 mile west of U.S. Highway 81 will be closed for the next 4-8 hours due to a semi rollover.

Highway Patrol says it happened just before 5 PM. They say Jose Argueta, 36, from Union City, New Jersey was driving a semi with a flatbed trailer of plastic pipe eastbound on Grand Forks County Road 1 heading back to New Jersey. The trailer of the semi drove off the roadway into the south ditch which was full of snow. Highway Patrol says the trailer sucked the rest of the semi into the ditch, and Argueta lost control. The semi then rolled onto it’s passenger side with the pipe still attached to the semi. The semi is blocking County Road 1. No one was hurt. Argueta was not charged.

