Advertisement

Semi rollover shuts down Grand Forks County road for hours

Two victims were extracted after a crash in Colfax Saturday afternoon
Two victims were extracted after a crash in Colfax Saturday afternoon(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks County Road 1, 1 mile west of U.S. Highway 81 will be closed for the next 4-8 hours due to a semi rollover.

Highway Patrol says it happened just before 5 PM. They say Jose Argueta, 36, from Union City, New Jersey was driving a semi with a flatbed trailer of plastic pipe eastbound on Grand Forks County Road 1 heading back to New Jersey. The trailer of the semi drove off the roadway into the south ditch which was full of snow. Highway Patrol says the trailer sucked the rest of the semi into the ditch, and Argueta lost control. The semi then rolled onto it’s passenger side with the pipe still attached to the semi. The semi is blocking County Road 1. No one was hurt. Argueta was not charged.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Judge Peter Cahill Signed ‘No-Knock’ Warrant That Ended In Police Shooting Of Amir Locke
Crystal Andersen
A Fargo woman looks to win $25k in a magazine contest to give back to those looking for missing persons
Fargo PD are investigating a stabbing that sent one to the hospital
Buzi Bus
The Buzi Bus has given almost 16,000 rides to prevent drunk driving in the F-M area
Governor Doug Burgum tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

MPD reporting record amount of vehicle break-ins.
“Unprecedented amount” of stolen vehicles in Moorhead
Threat to Valley City Public School
Windows
Supply-chain issues leaving new homes, remodels with long waits for windows
Sports - Devin's Olympic Trials: Curling