Advertisement

Police: Missing Teen Last Seen Near Bemidji High School

Danielle Kinder-Swan
Danielle Kinder-Swan(Bemidji Police)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) — Bemidji police are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who is said to have run away from home.

Danielle Kinder-Swan was last seen Tuesday at 2:19 p.m. near Bemidji High School. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and light-tan boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 218-333-9111.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor says his accuser needs to be held accountable “to the full extent of the law.”
Crystal Andersen
A Fargo woman looks to win $25k in a magazine contest to give back to those looking for missing persons
Fargo PD are investigating a stabbing that sent one to the hospital
Anthony Valdez, 26
Police actively searching for missing Grand Forks man
Solberg mugshot
Former West Fargo city official fired following arrest

Latest News

26-year-old Anthony Valdez
Valley News Live at 6pm- Police actively searching for missing Grand Forks man
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 3
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 3
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 1
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 1
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 2
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 2
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota