Police: Missing Teen Last Seen Near Bemidji High School

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) — Bemidji police are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who is said to have run away from home.

Danielle Kinder-Swan was last seen Tuesday at 2:19 p.m. near Bemidji High School. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and light-tan boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 218-333-9111.

