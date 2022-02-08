Navigating tricky snowbanks around the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow banks are piling up around the F-M metro. At some intersections they have climbed so high, drivers’ line of vision is completely blocked.

Public works departments in North Dakota and Minnesota work all winter long to clear roads of consistent and heavy snowfall. As the crews work, that snow is constantly getting pushed to the sides of roads and sidewalks. During winters like this year, the several inches of snow and high winds inevitably blowing the snow around, the snowbanks keep piling up.

One snowbank at the intersection of 18th Ave. and 5th St. S in Fargo is particularly dangerous. The snow is piled so high, drivers may not be able to see on-coming traffic. The problem isn’t unique to one part of town, though residential areas tend to see taller snowbanks at intersections.

Local police departments had a few pieces of advice for residents navigating those tricky spots. Police said when approaching an intersection, always assume another car is coming. They said it’s best to slowly inch the front of the car forward to try and gain a better sight of potential oncoming traffic. When in doubt, police said while it may take a few minutes longer, turn around and go to an intersection with a stoplight.

West Fargo Public Works officials said they have taken complaints from some community members this year on tall snowbanks blocking drivers’ views. They said crews respond to those complaints on a case-by-case basis.

