Memorial service to honor Officer Jason Moszer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A memorial service for fallen police officer Jason Moszer will take place on Friday, 2/11.

Fargo Police are holding a six-year memorial service in honor of Moszer who died in the line of duty on February 11, 2016. He was responding to a domestic disturbance in north Fargo. Police Chief David Zibolski and Chaplain Jonas Bundy will speak during the ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on at 9 a.m. Friday outside the Police Department at 105 25th St N. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.