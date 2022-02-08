Memorial service to honor Officer Jason Moszer
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A memorial service for fallen police officer Jason Moszer will take place on Friday, 2/11.
Fargo Police are holding a six-year memorial service in honor of Moszer who died in the line of duty on February 11, 2016. He was responding to a domestic disturbance in north Fargo. Police Chief David Zibolski and Chaplain Jonas Bundy will speak during the ceremony.
The ceremony will be held on at 9 a.m. Friday outside the Police Department at 105 25th St N. Members of the public are invited to attend.
