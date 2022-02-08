Advertisement

Meet the Super Bowl grandmother who lives in North Dakota

Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson
Gladys Weiler and Logan Wilson(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Fans all over America and the world are getting excited for the Super Bowl, including a special Cincinnati Bengals fan right here in North Dakota.

The Bengals landed in Los Angeles Tuesday for their Super Bowl match-up against the Los Angeles Rams.

As the days inch closer to the big game this Sunday, Dickinson, North Dakota, resident Gladys Weiler can’t contain her excitement.

Her grandson, Logan Wilson, is a starting linebacker for the Bengals.

“Oh, I’m so excited to watch the game and so proud of him, for following his dreams,” said Weiler.

Weiler says Logan’s football career started at a young age in Wyoming. She says he went on to play at the University of Wyoming and has only been in the NFL for two years.

“Probably started, I don’t know, the picture I have with him is probably ten years old, he was playing in grade school, loved it,” said Weiler.

She says his athletic ability didn’t come from her, but possibly his father. Logan’s father, Trevor Wilson, was a wrestler for Dickinson State University.

As for this Sunday, Weiler says she will be glued to the TV.

“I’m going to watch the game and cheer him on, I hope they win, I hope everybody cheers for number 55,” said Weiler.

Weiler will be wearing her Bengals t-shirt with her grandson’s name and number on it, for good luck on Sunday.

She says Logan lives in Casper, Wyoming, and people there are excited for him. There are numerous signs around town with his picture and name, and a local pizza shop even has a pizza special for Logan Wilson.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor says his accuser needs to be held accountable “to the full extent of the law.”
Crystal Andersen
A Fargo woman looks to win $25k in a magazine contest to give back to those looking for missing persons
Fargo PD are investigating a stabbing that sent one to the hospital
Anthony Valdez, 26
Police actively searching for missing Grand Forks man
Solberg mugshot
Former West Fargo city official fired following arrest

Latest News

26-year-old Anthony Valdez
Valley News Live at 6pm- Police actively searching for missing Grand Forks man
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 1
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 1
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 3
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 3
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 2
6:00PM News February 8 - Part 2