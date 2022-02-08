Homeless shelters still battling multiple challenges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many homeless shelters in the FM area are still battling challenges brought on by the pandemic and cold weather.

The Director of Harm Reduction Services at Fargo Cass Public Health says ideally their shelter plans for 25 people a night,

In the last 60 days, they’re averaging 33 people or more.

The Harm Reduction Division is also dealing with staffing shortages.

They’ve had to cut back on some of their services including scaling back the hours of their mobile outreach.

