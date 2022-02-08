Grand Forks Police searching for missing man

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Grand Forks want your help finding a missing man.

The Department says 26-year-old Anthony Valdez was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 6 walking away from the Level 10 club along 3rd St. N.

Valdez was last seen wearing a green winter jacket with a fur lined hood and black baseball hat.

If you have any information on where he could be, call police.

