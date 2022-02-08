Advertisement

Former West Fargo city official fired following arrest

Solberg mugshot
Solberg mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former Assistant West Fargo City Administrator is now out of a job following an arrest involving domestic assault allegations and resisting arrest.

The City of West Fargo says Timothy Solberg’s conduct on Saturday, Jan. 15, when authorities were called to his home on reports of a disturbance, violated city policy.

Police were called just before midnight on Jan. 15 to Solberg’s home in the 6000 block of Osgood Parkway. Dispatch logs show Fargo Police officers were on the scene for nearly four hours.

FPD says when officers arrived, they learned a victim had been assaulted., that victim was later treated at a local hospital.

Law enforcement also says while officers were attempting to arrest Solberg, he became uncooperative and resisted.

Solberg was previously placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation.

City documents obtained by Valley News Live show he was fired on Jan. 27, 2022.

