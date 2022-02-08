Fargo Police release preliminary crime data for 2020-2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At Monday’s city commission meeting, Fargo Police released preliminary data on crime in the city.

The data shows that last year there were more than 2,600 total crimes compared to 2020, which had a little more than 2,000. Burglaries were up in 2021, with roughly 300 more incidents from the year before. There was one less homicide in 2021. The number of speeding citations increased by 60% in 2021.

Fargo Police also released a report on hate crimes in the city. In the last quarter of 2021, there were three incidents. According to FPD, one of those involved a someone assaulting a person after repeatedly using homophobic slurs. That incident is now pending trial. The hate crime ordinance was enacted in Fargo back in June.

To read more on crime stats in the city, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.