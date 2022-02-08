Fargo City Commission move forward with next steps for possible redevelopment of the NP parking lot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission voted to move forward with the next steps in redeveloping the NP parking lot downtown, but it wasn’t without some debate.

City officials say the site has potential for redevelopment similar to other projects that have brought mixed used properties to Fargo.

This proposed project would consist of a partnership between the city and Global Development.

Currently, the City of Fargo owns 60% of the property and Global Development owns the rest including the Herbst building .

The proposed redevelopment would replace current vacant buildings with commercial space along np avenue, condos and more parking.

The push back was specifically about potentially building a parking ramp on the part of land owned by the city.

“Every ramp that we own, we lose money on. Mercantile, City of Fargo loses money. Robert’s Street, City of Fargo loses money. When the TIFs come off we’re going to be losing hundreds of thousands of dollars every year, every ramp,” said Fargo Commissioner Tony Gehrig.

Despite citizen’s calling for more parking downtown, Gehrig says his big concern is the possibility of losing money of maintaining another parking ramp.

Other commissioners did not agree. They felt is was a prime opportunity to keep up with the need for parking in the city.

“It’s important to have leaders that have vision. If you want to have the down town with a bunch of flat parking lots, that’s what we’ve done the last 30 years. If that’s good elect someone without vision,” said Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn.

City officials say the ramp could potentially provide 600 parking spots for the downtown area.

The project now moves on to be review by the city’s financial advisors to discuss how the project could be financed.

