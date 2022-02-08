Advertisement

Driver admits to looking at cell phone prior to fatal crash on I-94

https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/timhagerott/journal
https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/timhagerott/journal(Caringbridge)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A search warrant filed in Cass County offers a revelation of what occurred just before a fatal crash on I94 near Tower City.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Jan. 22. Officials say 43-year-old Tim Hagerott crashed into the tow truck which was stopped on the interstate, and the impact killed his 43-year-old wife, Kelli, and severely injured himself, as well as both his 14 and 9-year-old daughters. The family was traveling back home to Bismarck from a Minnesota volleyball tournament.

In a search warrant declaration obtained by Valley News Live, Highway Patrol Trooper Cameron McCann declares: “At a follow up interview at Sanford Hospital, Timothy stated that prior to impact he heard/felt his phone vibrate, and he looked down for a second to see what the notification was for. When he looked up, the tow truck was directly in front of him. No evidence of braking was observed at the scene.”

Officials say 43-year-old Mario Butler was driving the flatbed tow truck, which experienced a mechanical issue and stopped in the right lane of the interstate. Butler called for help from another tow truck, but officials say he got a ride from someone else and left his tow truck where it had stopped. Investigators say Butler was driving with a suspended license. It’s unknown at this time what, if any, emergency lights were activated on the disabled truck.

You can follow the Hagerott family’s progress on their Caring Bridge by clicking here.

To read our previous reporting on the accident, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich
Jamestown mayor says his accuser needs to be held accountable “to the full extent of the law.”
Crystal Andersen
A Fargo woman looks to win $25k in a magazine contest to give back to those looking for missing persons
Fargo PD are investigating a stabbing that sent one to the hospital
Anthony Valdez, 26
Grand Forks Police searching for missing man
Solberg mugshot
Former West Fargo city official fired following arrest

Latest News

Memorial service to honor Officer Jason Moszer
4:00PM News February 8 - Part 1
4:00PM News February 8 - Part 1
4:00PM Weather - February 8
4:00PM Weather - February 8
4:00PM News February 8 - Part 2
4:00PM News February 8 - Part 2