Driver admits to looking at cell phone prior to fatal crash on I-94

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A search warrant filed in Cass County offers a revelation of what occurred just before a fatal crash on I94 near Tower City.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Jan. 22. Officials say 43-year-old Tim Hagerott crashed into the tow truck which was stopped on the interstate, and the impact killed his 43-year-old wife, Kelli, and severely injured himself, as well as both his 14 and 9-year-old daughters. The family was traveling back home to Bismarck from a Minnesota volleyball tournament.

In a search warrant declaration obtained by Valley News Live, Highway Patrol Trooper Cameron McCann declares: “At a follow up interview at Sanford Hospital, Timothy stated that prior to impact he heard/felt his phone vibrate, and he looked down for a second to see what the notification was for. When he looked up, the tow truck was directly in front of him. No evidence of braking was observed at the scene.”

Officials say 43-year-old Mario Butler was driving the flatbed tow truck, which experienced a mechanical issue and stopped in the right lane of the interstate. Butler called for help from another tow truck, but officials say he got a ride from someone else and left his tow truck where it had stopped. Investigators say Butler was driving with a suspended license. It’s unknown at this time what, if any, emergency lights were activated on the disabled truck.

