CVS evacuated for carbon monoxide after heating unit malfunction

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The CVS along 13th Avenue and 25th Street South in Fargo is back open after being evacuated on Tuesday morning.

The Fargo Fire Department’s Battalion Chief said they found a heating source in the building was malfunctioning and putting out carbon monoxide. They evacuated the building to make sure if was safe for people to be inside.

Emergency responders say no one seemed to be affected by the carbon monoxide, adding, it wasn’t a lot, but enough to be concerned about.

CVS is back open but does not have any heat because the Fire Department had to turn it off. A contractor is coming to fix the heating unit.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.