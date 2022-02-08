Bison Storm Back, Pull Off Improbable Victory over South Dakota, 76-74

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team trailed South Dakota by 17 points with under nine minutes remaining, but the Bison strung together a furious comeback to pull out a 76-74 victory on Monday night inside the Scheels Center.

Sam Griesel made the game-winning bucket with three seconds left, breaking a 74-74 tie and giving the Bison an exhilarating victory.

South Dakota pulled away throughout the first 10 minutes of the second half, going ahead 59-42 with 8:45 to play. Over the next five minutes of the game, the script flipped entirely.

Grant Nelson ignited the comeback for NDSU, taking over the game to score 14 points in a span of less than three minutes. When Nelson’s outburst was complete, NDSU trailed by only two – 62-60 with five minutes left.

Jarius Cook drilled a pair of three-pointers to launch the Bison into the lead at 68-65 with 3:00 on the clock. NDSU built a 72-67 lead in the final minute, but South Dakota got a four-point play from Kruz Perrott-Hunt and a game-tying three-pointer by Mason Archambault to tie the contest at 74-74.

Griesel dribbled the length of the floor, spun near the left block, and banked in the game-winner. It was his only made field goal of the game, as he finished with 10 rebounds, six points, and four assists.

Senior forward Rocky Kreuser led NDSU with a season-high 28 points, and he grabbed 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Nelson finished with 19 points – 12 of which came in a span of 1:33 in the second half.

NDSU committed only five turnovers in the game, overcoming 51-percent shooting by the Coyotes.

The Bison improved to 17-8 overall and 9-4 in The Summit League.

Including Monday’s nail-biter, 11 of NDSU’s 13 conference games have been within a five-point margin in the final 90 seconds.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.