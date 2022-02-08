Advertisement

Bison Storm Back, Pull Off Improbable Victory over South Dakota, 76-74

NDSU Men's Basketball
NDSU Men's Basketball(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team trailed South Dakota by 17 points with under nine minutes remaining, but the Bison strung together a furious comeback to pull out a 76-74 victory on Monday night inside the Scheels Center.

Sam Griesel made the game-winning bucket with three seconds left, breaking a 74-74 tie and giving the Bison an exhilarating victory.

South Dakota pulled away throughout the first 10 minutes of the second half, going ahead 59-42 with 8:45 to play. Over the next five minutes of the game, the script flipped entirely.

Grant Nelson ignited the comeback for NDSU, taking over the game to score 14 points in a span of less than three minutes. When Nelson’s outburst was complete, NDSU trailed by only two – 62-60 with five minutes left.

Jarius Cook drilled a pair of three-pointers to launch the Bison into the lead at 68-65 with 3:00 on the clock. NDSU built a 72-67 lead in the final minute, but South Dakota got a four-point play from Kruz Perrott-Hunt and a game-tying three-pointer by Mason Archambault to tie the contest at 74-74.

Griesel dribbled the length of the floor, spun near the left block, and banked in the game-winner. It was his only made field goal of the game, as he finished with 10 rebounds, six points, and four assists.

Senior forward Rocky Kreuser led NDSU with a season-high 28 points, and he grabbed 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Nelson finished with 19 points – 12 of which came in a span of 1:33 in the second half.

NDSU committed only five turnovers in the game, overcoming 51-percent shooting by the Coyotes.

The Bison improved to 17-8 overall and 9-4 in The Summit League.

Including Monday’s nail-biter, 11 of NDSU’s 13 conference games have been within a five-point margin in the final 90 seconds.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Judge Peter Cahill Signed ‘No-Knock’ Warrant That Ended In Police Shooting Of Amir Locke
Crystal Andersen
A Fargo woman looks to win $25k in a magazine contest to give back to those looking for missing persons
Fargo PD are investigating a stabbing that sent one to the hospital
Buzi Bus
The Buzi Bus has given almost 16,000 rides to prevent drunk driving in the F-M area
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a...
Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot

Latest News

Devin’s Olympic Trials : Curling
Devin’s Olympic Trials
Sports - Devin's Olympic Trials: Curling
2022 Winter Olympics
Sunday Olympics livestreams: Women’s giant slalom, men’s snowboard slopestyle
Fargo North Spartans
Fargo North Boys Basketball Coach resigns