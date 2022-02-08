Advertisement

2 adults, 5 children involved in crash near Liberty Middle School

Crash scene at Veterans Boulevard and 36th Avenue South in West Fargo.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A crash just outside of Liberty Middle School tied up a West Fargo intersection on Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened along Veterans Boulevard and 36th Avenue South around 3:00 p.m.

One person driving a pickup was going north on Veterans when they tried to turn left. The pickup was t-boned by a van that was going south on Veterans.

Inside the van were one adult and five children. The driver was the only person inside the pickup. Police report minor injuries, but no word on whether anyone was cited.

