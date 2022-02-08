120,000+ people helped by Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo is posting a near record-setting distribution of free food to people in need.

The Food Bank says in 2021 they helped more than 121,000 people with food assistance. That is the second highest total in the organizations 39 year history.

The most food distributed happened during 2020, when 145,587 people received food assistance.

Great Plains says during 2021, they distributed enough food to provide 12.6 million meals to people across North Dakota and in Clay County, MN.

“What we learned from studying our numbers over the past year is that the need for food assistance remains extremely high,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik said. “Before the pandemic, we were serving around 100,000 individuals each year and we know that many impacted by the pandemic are still needing our services.

Great Plains says one in six people across North Dakota and one in four children across the state are impacted by hunger.

