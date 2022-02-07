Warm Tuesday with Wind & Spotty Mixed Showers

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Multiple quick shots of light snow or a mix are in store for this week as several clippers sweep through. Temperatures Tuesday morning start off well above average in the teens and 20s, warming to the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon with increasing clouds. The wind will be gusty at times over 30 mph out of the northwest. By afternoon, there will be light scattered snow or rain showers, or perhaps a mixture of both. This could pose some inconveniences and slick spots for the evening commute. Wednesday starts with a few flurries or light snow showers lingering and temperatures in the 20s. Temperatures fall steadily into the teens by mid-afternoon with blustery winds.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist for Thursday, along with the best chance of the week for snow/rain/mix and gusty winds with mild temperatures. Thursday morning temps start off in the single digits and warm up into the 30s and possible low 40s by the afternoon. Travel may be tricky at times with the wind and mixed showers. Some more light snowfall is possible early Friday, with temperatures falling from the 20s in the morning to the low teens and single digits by afternoon.

THE WEEKEND: The Clipper train is looking to come to an end for the weekend. However, our warm temperatures go along with it. Lows Saturday morning fall to the single digits on either side of zero and highs only warm into the teens with breezy conditions as well. Sunday looks a bit warmer with morning lows in the single digits and highs in the low to mid 20s. Sunday also holds a slight chance for light snow.

MONDAY - VALENTINE’S DAY: The day of love starts in the single digits along with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs fo the afternoon will again be in the upper teens to low 20s. Overall, a comfortable day/evening for those Valentine’s Day plans!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Gusty NW wind over 30 mph. Light snow/mix. Low: 30. High: 36.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of morning flurries. Falling temperatures. Morning High 24, falling to 15 by mid-afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance of snow/rain/mix. Low: 5. High: 38.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of light snow early. Breezy. Morning High 23, falling to 15 by afternoon.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Colder. Low: -3. High: 14.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Low: 9. High: 24.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly cloudy with near-seasonal temperatures. Low: 9. High: 21.

