Mother screams desperately for baby caught in armed carjacking

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Amid an alarming rise in carjackings in Washington, D.C., home surveillance video captured a particularly horrifying case that involved a mother and her 11-month-old baby. Police are now asking for help to find the suspect.

Police say a man with a knife ran up to a parked car that a mother and 11-month-old baby were sitting inside Wednesday just before 6 p.m. in the Northeast neighborhood and demanded the woman get out.

“I heard this screaming. You know, it’s how you would scream if something were happening to your child,” said a neighbor, only identified as Barbara, who was inside her home at the time.

The man wouldn’t let the mother get her baby out of the car and threatened to stab her if she kept screaming, according to the police report. He then took off with both of them in the car, a moment caught on home surveillance cameras.

Barbara says that just a few minutes later, the woman’s husband went running down the street.

“My heart was just breaking for the guy. He was distraught,” another neighbor said.

Eventually, the thief dropped off the woman and her baby but took off with the car, a white, two-door Mercedes Benz. Police say the car was later recovered.

Police are asking for help to find the suspect, releasing a photo of him Saturday as captured on surveillance video. He is wanted for both armed kidnapping and carjacking. A $10,000 reward is available to anyone who provides police with information leading to an arrest.

Police and politicians announced Wednesday they’ve made carjackings, which are on the rise in the nation’s capital, a priority. In particular, carjackings involving teenagers are up 2 to 1 compared to adults.

“Let me tell you something: playtime is over. This is not a video game,” said Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee.

