Man accused of sending threatening messages to FBI agents, White House and Governor Burgum

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI is investigating a Fargo man for a series of threats made over the internet against FBI agents, the White House and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum’s office.

Marino Borges appeared in federal court on Monday, February 7, on one count of interstate threatening communications. Court documents obtained by Valley News Live say Borges makes references to killing agents, using bombs and committing a massacre.

Court documents allege, on numerous occasions between 2017 and 2021, Borges submitted electronic complaints to the FBI website. A complaint submitted by Borges on August 19, 2021 says, in part, “how crazy I have to get. Do I need to put a bomb, do a massacre, kill a FBI a police, a judge, the mayor.”

In another complaint submitted to the FBI on August 30, 2021, Borges stated in part, “Like I say I’m ready to teach you how dangerous I can be.”

On October 1, 2021, Borges submitted a complaint to the FBI website saying in part, “I’m wondering putting a bomb can help you do your f****** job, or better then that killing FBI agents all over the USA.”

On October 20, 2021, Borges wrote an email to the White House with the subject “Contact the President”. He describes being denied while trying to buy a firearm at Scheels in Fargo due to needing a background check and the fact that his ID was a Florida identification card. His email said in part, “I will make a bomb if that the last choice that I have to protect myself.”

In an interview with an FBI agent in November of 2021, Borges stated that he was angry that a complaint submitted to the FBI in 2019 was not investigated and he wrote the additional complaints to get the FBI’s attention. During that interview, he also admitted writing similar things to the White House and threatening the President. Court documents say Borges believed it was a game he played with the President since at least 2013 and he didn’t know why the Secret Service hadn’t come talk to him yet. Borges told the FBI that he believed the Government had put a chip in him when he moved to the U.S. and that police were using ‘mind-controlling’ on him.

On February 1, 2022, Borges sent an email to the Office of North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum where he said, in part, “I’m about do do crazy s*** and I want you to be aware when I burn the city, kill a FBI agent or police officer.”

In a submission to the FBI National Threat Operations Center on February 3, 2022, Borges said, in part, “we are going to blow federal building state building or what.”

An FBI agent then submitted the case with probable cause to charge Borges for interstate threatening communications based on the evidence collected.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.