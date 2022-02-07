Advertisement

‘Freezin for a reason’: Bringing awareness to those in need

FM Legion riders enjoy the fire as they brave the cold on Feb. 4.
FM Legion riders enjoy the fire as they brave the cold on Feb. 4.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Feb. 4, Fargo-Moorhead community members braved the cold to help raise awareness and support to veterans, the homeless and others through the ‘Freezin for a reason’ event. The FM Legion Riders were among those outside sleeping tents.

“No matter how cold it gets or how miserable it gets I always sleep like a baby,” said Tom Krabbenhoft, the director of the FM Legion Riders. “I wake up every 15 minutes and cry. So that’s how I deal with the cold, sleeping out in the cold.”

“It warms us to see the community come behind us,” said said Doug Dietrich, the FM Legion Riders treasurer. “You’re glad when morning is here and it’s done.”

The main goal of the event this year was to raise money for the building of a shelter at the North Dakota National Cemetery. The Legion Riders throughout the weekend expressed on many occasions that this shelter would service veterans and their families from the outside elements.

“It will bring tears to our eyes. It really will to each one of us.” said Dietrich.

“No longer an if, it’s when it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen,” said Krabbenhoft. “Means a lot to the F-M legion riders. We said this two years ago that we’re going to sharpen our spears with this and drive it forward.”

According to the Legion Riders, a veteran in the U.S. commits suicide every 22 hours. Moments like this prompted Krabbenhoft and his group to use their platform to help out.

“And when you do something like this you worry about being a one-hit wonder, that you’re going to get one song and you’re going to disappear,” said Krabbenhoft. “That didn’t happen this is our second time doing it and it’s gotten bigger.”

For more information on how to donate to the building of the new shelter, click here.

