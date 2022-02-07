Free tax prep available in Moorhead starting on Monday

MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Free tax preparation is available on Concordia College’s campus with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The service is available from 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7 through Thursday, March 10, on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings in the Grant Center room 118.

No one will be admitted to the building before 5:30 p.m., to minimize risk of COVID-19 transmission. Masks are required inside the building, safe distancing is encouraged, and masks will be provided for those who need them. No appointment is needed and free parking is available.

VITA is a program supported by the IRS. IRS-certified student volunteers prepare basic tax returns. VITA offers a quick and convenient way to receive your tax refund through free e-filing. The mission of VITA is to provide free, basic tax-return preparation for low-to-moderate income (less than $58,000 a year) and elderly taxpayers.

Things to bring: All W-2 forms and other tax forms, photo ID, and Social Security CARD. Also, a blank check or bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of tax refunds. For married couples, BOTH spouses must be present.

Directions: The Grant Center is located on 8th Street and 12th Avenue South, Moorhead. Parking is available in the back of the building in ES or E. Room 118 is located on the main floor.

The site will not be open Monday, February 28, Tuesday, March 1, or Thursday, March 3, when the campus is closed due to a break.

