Fargo woman wins Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet

Anna Lemm-Wiegandt
Anna Lemm-Wiegandt(North Dakota Farm Bureau)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anna Lemm-Wiegandt of south Fargo won the NDFB Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet at the Farm and Ranch Conference in Dickinson. The Discussion Meet is an exchange of ideas and information from participants on a predetermined topic.

Lemm-Wiegandt

“I started competing in discussion meets as a collegiate Farm Bureau member when I attended NDSU,” said Lemm-Wiegandt. “Discussion meets can take a lot of work to prepare for, but they are worth it to me because of the communication skills I learn each time I participate.” Lemm-Wiegandt grew up on a farm just south of Hillsboro, N.D. and currently works for AgCountry Farm Credit Services as a Marketing Content Specialist. She also has her own photography business.

“Being involved in Farm Bureau has given me so many opportunities that I am very grateful for,” said Lemm-Wiegandt. “I’m looking forward to learning even more public speaking skills as I prepare for the national discussion meet.”

The other finalists were Austin Visser from Reeder, N.D., Claire Zumbach from New York (attending Dickinson State University), and Chris Gartner from Sidney, Montana.

