Fargo PD are investigating a stabbing that sent one to the hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating a stabbing that happened yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Gateway Circle S. shortly after 1:30 pm.

When police arrived, they found a person who had apparently been stabbed with an object and was in need of medical care.

The individual was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

It’s also unclear if police are looking for a suspect.

