Fargo PD are investigating a stabbing that sent one to the hospital
The incident happened yesterday afternoon.
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating a stabbing that happened yesterday afternoon.
Officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Gateway Circle S. shortly after 1:30 pm.
When police arrived, they found a person who had apparently been stabbed with an object and was in need of medical care.
The individual was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
It’s also unclear if police are looking for a suspect.
