Electrical wire malfunction causes fire at apartment complex in Grand Forks

(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is without a home after a fire started at a three-story apartment complex in Grand Forks.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 9 a.m. Monday morning to 506 N. 48th Street on a report of heaving smoke inside the building.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heaving smoke coming from the first and second floors.

A fire was later located in the same area. Authorities say firefighters were forced to remove part of the ceiling to extinguish the fire.

All tenants were able to exit the complex safely and no one was injured.

The building sustained damage, but a dollar amount has not been determined.

The GFFD Fire Marshal’s office has determined an electrical wire malfunction was the cause of the fire.

