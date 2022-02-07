Desperate for help, monoclonal antibody treatments hard to come by

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A once widespread method for treating COVID-19 has become harder to get. According to local health experts, only one type of monoclonal antibody treatment works effectively against the omicron COVID-19 variant. This is making supply hard to come by, even for those at high risk of severe illness.

On Jan. 31, 82-year-old JoAnne Wicker tested positive for COVID-19. Her daughter Tammy Goerger did what public health officials recommend: get her mother the monoclonal antibody treatment as soon as possible. She said she applied online through the Minnesota Department of Health. While her mother was clinically eligible to receive the treatment, state health officials said there aren’t enough appointments available. The added they’re prioritizing those who are a the highest risk of severe illness.

“I feel very frustrated,” explained Goerger, “I thought they were available. I’m hoping she doesn’t get anymore sick.

Minnesota Department of Health officials said since only one type of monoclonal antibody treatment works effectively against the omicron variant, there is a signigicant decrease in the available supply.

Infectious Disease expert Dr. Avish Nagpal said because of high demand and severe shortage, Sanford hospitals are triaging the treatment based on a patient’s risk of severe illness.

Essentia Health officials had the same story, but they’re using a randomized selection of eligible patients to decided who gets the available treatments.

As of Feb. 6 Goerger said her mother is doing okay. Her mother no longer has a fever and her oxygen levels looks good.

