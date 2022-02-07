Advertisement

Bismarck’s Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Hoeven

Rick Becker
Rick Becker(None)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rick Becker announced he’s running for U.S. Senate against longtime Senator John Hoeven. The Representative announced last month he would not seek re-election in the state’s legislature.

Becker said in a statement “We are at a point in time in which America needs a different breed of politician. We need someone bold, strong, and truly conservative.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Judge Peter Cahill Signed ‘No-Knock’ Warrant That Ended In Police Shooting Of Amir Locke
19th Ave N
A speed limit change on 19th Ave. N raises question: Why the switch?
Governor Doug Burgum tests positive for COVID-19
North High School boys basketball coach suspended for inappropriate language at practice
Perham burglary investigation
One arrested, Perham police searching for another involved in string of break-ins

Latest News

Black-owned hair salon continues to bring more diverse hair care opportunities to FM area
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Part 1- February 06
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Part 1- February 06
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday February 6
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday February 6
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Part 2- February 06
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Part 2- February 06