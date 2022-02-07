Bismarck’s Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate against Sen. John Hoeven
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rick Becker announced he’s running for U.S. Senate against longtime Senator John Hoeven. The Representative announced last month he would not seek re-election in the state’s legislature.
Becker said in a statement “We are at a point in time in which America needs a different breed of politician. We need someone bold, strong, and truly conservative.”
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.