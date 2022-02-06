What is sled hockey?: An adaptive sport that is competitive on the ice

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - What is sled hockey? It’s a an adaptive version of the popular sport of ice hockey for those with mobility challenges. However, it is still just as competitive and hard-hitting on the ice.

“It’s nice to come out here and play with your buddies.” said Tyler Shepersky, a sled hockey player for the HOPE Inc. Hurricanes.

Sled hockey is played like normal hockey, it has the same rules and amount of players on the ice. Skaters are fitted with a sled and given two shortened hockey sticks to get around.

Shepersky is one of many athletes for Hope Inc. that compete in adaptive sports. Shepersky is a good player, and he skates around the ice with ease, and that was on full display as they faced the NDSU football team.

“He was the only one on the ice and scored on all of us. He had fun and it was insane and it was insane to watch.” said Jenaro Wathum-Ocama.

“It was awesome, I watch these guys on TV every Saturday, just awesome to play against them. They’re a really good group of guys.” said Shepersky.

The sport is played across the nation, with varying levels of competition. In the Fargo-Moorhead area, Hope Inc. is helping facilitate these opportunities for their athletes. Kelly Buhr, a program manager with Hope Inc., has seen the impact first-hand.

“It’s for our families, for our participants,” said Buhr. “These opportunities are so exciting, one of our players was up before [7 A.M.] because he was so excited on Saturday. It’s why we do what we do.”

The NDSU football team is used to dominating on the football field, but they were outmatched on the ice as they lost 11-1. At the end of the day, spending some time with others in the community is ingrained into the Bison program.

“That’s something we talk about. We want to be a part of the community and this is just a little way to do that.” said Wathum-Ocama.

