Sunday Olympics livestreams: Women’s giant slalom, men’s snowboard slopestyle

BEIJING, China — American Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to make her Beijing debut in the women’s giant slalom Sunday. Shiffrin said it’s a possibility she could ski all six events, including the team parallel slalom, Olympics.com reported Friday.

It’s also the final night of team figure skating. Medals will also be determined in men’s slopestyle snowboard, where American Red Gerard is the defending champion. Women’s moguls, men’s luge singles and the men’s 5,000-meter speedskating event will also have medal finals.

The U.S. women take on Switzerland in hockey and mixed doubles curling wraps up round-robin play.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 11:00 p.m. CT Saturday at 2:00 a.m. CT Monday, but the schedule may be subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 considerations. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

12:05 p.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

1:00 a.m. CST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle

2:30 a.m. CST: Speed Skating, Men’s 5000m

2:40 a.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, China vs. Japan

4:00 a.m. CST: Freestyle Skiing Women’s Moguls Qualifying 2

4:00 a.m. CST: Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Final

5:30 a.m. CST: Day 2 Medal Ceremonies

5:30 a.m. CST: Freestyle Skiing Women’s Moguls Finals

5:30 a.m. CST: Luge, Men’s Singles Runs 3 and 4

6:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

7:10 a.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Switzerland vs. United States

1:00 p.m. CST: NBC Daytime Coverage

4:00 p.m. CST: Figure Skating, Team Event Warm-up

5:00 p.m. CST: Figure Skating Training

6:00 p.m. CST: NBC Primetime Coverage

7:05 p.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

7:15 p.m. CST: Figure Skating, Team Event

Pairs Free Skate

Ice Dance Free Dance

Women’s Free Skate

7:30 p.m. CST: Freestyle Skiing Women’s Big Air Qualifying

8:15 p.m. CST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1

10:00 p.m. CST: Snowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle Final

10:10 p.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Canada vs. ROC

11:30 p.m. CST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Qualifying

