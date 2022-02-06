Advertisement

Sunday Olympics livestreams: Women’s giant slalom, men’s snowboard slopestyle

Medals will be up for grabs in women’s giant slalom, men’s snowboard slopestyle and team figure skating wraps up.
2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(NBC)
By David Spofford
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING, China — American Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to make her Beijing debut in the women’s giant slalom Sunday. Shiffrin said it’s a possibility she could ski all six events, including the team parallel slalom, Olympics.com reported Friday.

It’s also the final night of team figure skating. Medals will also be determined in men’s slopestyle snowboard, where American Red Gerard is the defending champion.  Women’s moguls, men’s luge singles and the men’s 5,000-meter speedskating event will also have medal finals.

The U.S. women take on Switzerland in hockey and mixed doubles curling wraps up round-robin play.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 11:00 p.m. CT Saturday at 2:00 a.m. CT Monday, but the schedule may be subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 considerations. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

12:05 p.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

1:00 a.m. CST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle

2:30 a.m. CSTSpeed Skating, Men’s 5000m

2:40 a.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, China vs. Japan

4:00 a.m. CSTFreestyle Skiing Women’s Moguls Qualifying 2

4:00 a.m. CSTSki Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Final

5:30 a.m. CSTDay 2 Medal Ceremonies

5:30 a.m. CSTFreestyle Skiing Women’s Moguls Finals

5:30 a.m. CSTLuge, Men’s Singles Runs 3 and 4

6:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

7:10 a.m. CSTHockey, Women’s Prelims, Switzerland vs. United States

1:00 p.m. CST: NBC Daytime Coverage

4:00 p.m. CSTFigure Skating, Team Event Warm-up

5:00 p.m. CST: Figure Skating Training

6:00 p.m. CST: NBC Primetime Coverage

7:05 p.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

7:15 p.m. CSTFigure Skating, Team Event

  • Pairs Free Skate
  • Ice Dance Free Dance
  • Women’s Free Skate

7:30 p.m. CSTFreestyle Skiing Women’s Big Air Qualifying

8:15 p.m. CSTAlpine Skiing, Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1

10:00 p.m. CSTSnowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle Final

10:10 p.m. CSTHockey, Women’s Prelims, Canada vs. ROC

11:30 p.m. CSTFreestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Qualifying

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19th Ave N
A speed limit change on 19th Ave. N raises question: Why the switch?
Governor Doug Burgum tests positive for COVID-19
North High School boys basketball coach suspended for inappropriate language at practice
Perham burglary investigation
One arrested, Perham police searching for another involved in string of break-ins
Snocross at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds
Snocross returns to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds

Latest News

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski...
Skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin seeks 3rd Olympic gold
2022 Winter Olympics
Saturday Olympics livestreams: Downhill, snowboarding and moguls medals
FILE - United States' gold medalist Shaun White reacts during the men's halfpipe medal ceremony...
The last run: 3-time gold medalist Shaun White says Olympics will be his final contest
Fargo North Spartans
Fargo North Boys Basketball Coach resigns