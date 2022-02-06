Sources: Judge Peter Cahill Signed ‘No-Knock’ Warrant That Ended In Police Shooting Of Amir Locke

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two sources confirm to WCCO-TV that Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the Derek Chauvin trial, signed off on the “no-knock” search warrant that ended in the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke on Wednesday morning.

The original search warrants remain under seal as they are part of an active homicide investigation, St. Paul police said on Friday evening.

A source also told WCCO-TV’s Jennifer Mayerle on Friday that St. Paul police originally asked the Minneapolis Police Department to serve a “knock-and-announce” warrant, but only went back to get the “no-knock” warrant after MPD said they would not serve the first one. St. Paul police said it is common practice to ask outside agencies to assist with the execution of a search warrant.

Cahill rose to prominence during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd in May of 2020. It was the first time in state history cameras were allowed into the courtroom for gavel-to-gavel coverage.

On Friday evening, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a moratorium on both the request and execution of “no-knock” warrants in the city. Exceptions include situations where there is “imminent threat” to an individual or the public, and the warrant must be approved by Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman.

Locke, 22, who was killed during the raid at Bolero Flats, was not named in the original warrant. Body camera footage shows SWAT team members announcing their presence as they cross the threshold into the apartment and Locke rises from the couch, covered in a blanket. He is holding his gun, which he was legally permitted to carry, and he is shot by Officer Mark Hanneman seconds later.

Protestors have called for Hanneman to be fired, arrested, and charged with murder.

