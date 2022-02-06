The Buzi Bus has given almost 16,000 rides to prevent drunk driving in the F-M area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - When we last spoke to the BuziBbus founders, they were just starting up.

Now, the weekend rideshare service has stayed in high demand in our community.

We hopped on to see what has changed since we last talked.

“That’s one thing our business is mainly focused on, is making sure people are making the right decisions,” says Thompson.

Briton Thompson and Xavier Bonner started Buzi Bus a year and a half ago.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in demand with a bunch of people going out downtown and even in West Fargo and Moorhead. We’ve been picking up a lot of riders all over the place,” says Bonner.

“People are starting to know what Buzi Bus is and what we do. People are starting to trust us more. They know that instead of going to Uber or Lyft, they have a safe, reliable ride in Buzi Bus,” says Thompson.

They’ve given almost 16,000 since then.

“Obviously, we’d love to see that keep increasing. That just means we’re doing our job and people are making smart decisions,” says Thompson.

It’s become so popular that they’ve added another van and more drivers.

“It’s been a smooth transition. With more vans, we can pick up two people at once and be in two places at once. We’ve got four drivers now,” says Bonner.

“We do get contacted quite a bit for bachelor parties, bachelorette parties. If someone wants to go out for a birthday party, we do see that,” says Thompson.

But some things will stay the same.

“We’re still keeping it cheap for everybody. It’s $5 a ride. That makes it easy and simple,” says Bonner.

And they say their mission hasn’t changed.

“One thing we strictly want to go for is keeping drunk drivers off the road,” says Thompson.

Buzi Bus’s app is officially launching very soon to help make scheduling rides easier.

