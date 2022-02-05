A speed limit change on 19th Ave. N raises question: Why the switch?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The speed limit on a stretch of 19th Ave. in north Fargo recently changed.

We’ve heard some complaints from people who were caught off guard by it.

There used to be a 50 mph zone westbound towards the interstate.

That changed a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s not very often we adjust it. But occasionally we do, probably once a year, once every other year in different areas,” says City of Fargo Traffic Engineer Jeremy Gorden.

So, are drivers following the new limit?

I took speeds on 19th Ave. where the limit changed for a half hour.

For the most part, drivers were pretty consistent with following the new speed limit.

But why did it change?

“Every once in a while we take a look at how developments happened in certain areas. We look at what the posted speed is. If it’s high speed, over 45 mph, we take a look at what’s happening and see if we have to adjust them downward,” says Gorden.

A little further north, it changed too.

“A year ago, we looked at County Road 20, which is north of the airport and 19th Ave N. With the Amazon facility going up there, the current speed limit was 50. We wanted to lower it because that’s a high-speed road. So, we decided to drop it down to 40 mph,” says Gorden.

With the previously posted 50 mph, the zones were considered high-speed roads.

“The threshold from a low-speed road to a high-speed road is 45 mph, so we really want to be careful when speeds are posted 45 mph or higher. The crashes get to be a lot worse,” says Gorden.

Other than safety, tere are other reasons for the change of speed.

“It’s a lot of development-based as well. You want consistency when you drive through town,” says Gorden

