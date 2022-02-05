Snocross returns to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The National ISOC Tour snowmobile race is returning to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds this weekend. It’s happening Friday, February 4 and Saturday, February 5 at the Red River Valley Speedway.

Organizers say it’s an exciting, fan-friendly form of snowmobile racing that combines the jumps and action of motocross with the winter atmosphere. Some of the top professional snocross racers will make their way to the Red River Valley Speedway for a weekend of thrilling, high performance snowmobile racing.

If you want to watch all weekend, you can pay $35 for both days. Single day tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-17. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

