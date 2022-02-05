Advertisement

Saturday Olympics livestreams: Downhill, snowboarding and moguls medals

2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(NBC)
By David Spofford
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEIJING, China — It’s the first full day of competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and the first medals of the Games will be determined.

Minnesota athletes will feature prominently at the games, with cross country skier Jessie Diggins hitting the course in the women’s skiathlon.

Minnesotans are also key players as the U.S. continues its gold medal defense in women’s hockey against the Russians who are competing as ROC. In mixed doubles curling, Minnesota’s Chris Plys and teammate Vicky Persinger face China, Canada and the Czech Republic.

Finals will be held in women’s slopestyle, in which American Jamie Anderson is the two-time defending gold medalist. Additional medals will also be decided in men’s downhill and men’s moguls, women’s speed skating, ski jumping, and mixed team biathlon.

It’s the second night of team figure skating with the women’s short program and men’s free skate.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 11:00 p.m. CT Friday and 2:00 a.m. CT Sunday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

11:15 p.m. CST Friday: Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Qualification

12:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

1:45 a.m. CST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle

2:30 a.m. CST: Speed Skating, Women’s 3000m

2:40 a.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Denmark vs. Japan

2:40 a.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Sweden

3:00 a.m. CST: Biathlon, Mixed Relay 4x6km

3:45 a.m. CST: Ski Jumping, Women’s Normal Hill Final

4:00 a.m. CST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Qualifying 2

5:00 a.m. CST: Short Track, Women’s 500m Heats, Men’s 1000m Heats, Mixed Team Relays

5:10 a.m. CST: Luge, Men’s Singles Runs 1 and 2

5:30 a.m. CST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Finals

6:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

7:10 a.m. CST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, United States vs. ROC

1:00 p.m. CST: NBC Daytime Coverage

5:00 p.m. CST: Figure Skating Training

7:00 p.m. CST: NBC Primetime Coverage

7:05 p.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

7:30 p.m. CST: Figure Skating, Team Event

  • Women’s Short Program
  • Men’s Free Skate

7:30 p.m. CST: Snowboarding, Women’s Slopestyle Final

9:00 p.m. CST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill

10:30 p.m. CST: Snowboarding, Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying

12:05 a.m. CST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

1:00 a.m. CST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle

