One arrested, Perham police searching for another involved in string of break-ins

PERHAM, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The hunt is on tonight for another suspect involved in a string of burglaries in Lakes Country.

Perham Police say two men hit the town’s laundromat, the catholic school and a pickup all in the early morning hours on Thursday, Feb. 3. While investigators say one of the suspects is now behind bars, they have yet to release a name.

Armed with a large duffle bag, surveillance video shows the crime spree of two men in dark clothing and hidden by masks began at Wishy Washy Laundry. Police say the suspects forced their way into the quarter dispenser, loaded up a ‘substantial amount’ of coins and left in a dark colored pickup truck.

Police say the two then hit St. Henry’s Catholic School which is currently under construction, and got away with expensive tools before then making their way across the street to the Arvig parking lot. Police say the pair broke out the window of pickup--- where the victim says the pair got away with his five hundred dollar pressure gauge and a lot of glass to clean up.

None of the victims wanted to talk with our crew on camera today, but say it’s disheartening people in a small town like Perham would do this to one another.

Investigators say they’ve been executing a search warrant related to the case for most of the day, which has the victims hoping their stolen items will be returned soon.

There is a man booked into the Otter Tail County Jail tonight on burglary and theft charges, however, officials declined multiple times this afternoon to confirm if he was the suspect in the case. They say formal charges are expected early next week.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.