Advertisement

Governor Doug Burgum tests positive for COVID-19

(KFYR)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Governor Burgum stated after testing negative following getting notified he had come in contact with a positive case, he began to experience cold and flu-like symptoms.

Burgum says he is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

He is expected to isolate until Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North High School boys basketball coach suspended for inappropriate language at practice
19th Ave N
A speed limit change on 19th Ave. N raises question: Why the switch?
A crash backs up traffic along I-94 near University Dr.
UPDATE: One vehicle loses control and hit by two other vehicles
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke ‘executed’; mayor halts no-knock entries
Halstad suspect
Records: After beating up woman, Halstad suspect broke into apartment to hide from police, assaulted man

Latest News

The NDSU football team celebrates after finally scoring against the Hope Inc. Hurricanes. NDSU...
What is sled hockey?: An adaptive sport that is competitive on the ice
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday February 5
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday February 5
Weather - Saturday Afternoon Weather Update
Weather - Saturday Afternoon weather update
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards