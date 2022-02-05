Governor Doug Burgum tests positive for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Governor Burgum stated after testing negative following getting notified he had come in contact with a positive case, he began to experience cold and flu-like symptoms.

Burgum says he is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

He is expected to isolate until Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.