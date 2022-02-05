Governor Doug Burgum tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Governor Burgum stated after testing negative following getting notified he had come in contact with a positive case, he began to experience cold and flu-like symptoms.
Burgum says he is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.
He is expected to isolate until Thursday.
