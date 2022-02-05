Fargo North Boys Basketball Coach resigns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Head Coach of the Fargo North Boy’s Basketball team has announced his resignation.

This announcement comes just days after Ted Critchley was suspended for using inappropriate language at practice toward his student athletes.

The official announcement from the school says that he is retiring due to personal health reasons.

Critchley had been the Spartans Head Coach for the past seven seasons, and has been coaching basketball for 28 years.

Travis Hoeg will assume the role of Interim Head Coach for the rest of this season.

Critchley was suspended by the school after the aforementioned incident, and was set to be re-instated after their game against Wahpeton.

He will continue to serve as a social studies teacher with Fargo North.

