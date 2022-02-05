Advertisement

Fargo North Boys Basketball Coach resigns

Fargo North Spartans
Fargo North Spartans(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Head Coach of the Fargo North Boy’s Basketball team has announced his resignation.

This announcement comes just days after Ted Critchley was suspended for using inappropriate language at practice toward his student athletes.

The official announcement from the school says that he is retiring due to personal health reasons.

Critchley had been the Spartans Head Coach for the past seven seasons, and has been coaching basketball for 28 years.

Travis Hoeg will assume the role of Interim Head Coach for the rest of this season.

Critchley was suspended by the school after the aforementioned incident, and was set to be re-instated after their game against Wahpeton.

He will continue to serve as a social studies teacher with Fargo North.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Man found lying in cold ditch following rollover
A crash backs up traffic along I-94 near University Dr.
UPDATE: One vehicle loses control and hit by two other vehicles
North High School boys basketball coach suspended for inappropriate language at practice
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke ‘executed’; mayor halts no-knock entries
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

Latest News

6:00PM Sports - February 4
6:00PM Sports - February 4
2022 Winter Olympics
Winter Olympics livestreams: How to watch Team USA
10:00PM Sports - February 3
10:00PM Sports - February 3
NDSU Men's Basketball - Andrew Morgan
NDSU Holds Off Omaha, 71-64