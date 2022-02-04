With shelters at or reaching capacity, what resources are there for those experiencing homelessness?

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - It’s a question that’s been on some’s minds for a long time. With temperatures so dangerously low outside, where do people without a home go?

We recently received a tip about homeless people sleeping in the lobbies, stairwells, and hallways of an apartment building.

Advocates say shelters are all close to or at capacity, this time of year.

We found a group that’s trying to help.

“I think people don’t see them as people,” says Lotus Center’s Sarah Opitz.

Lotus’s outreach program acts as a resource for people experiencing homelessness.

So, they’ve been asked to come into apartment buildings in the Fargo-Moorhead that are having this issue.

“It takes time to get to know those people and a lot of them are guarded. They don’t want to share their stories. They’ve been disappointed by the system before. I think the best thing I can do is sit down and listen to their story and try to build a relationship with them,” says Lotus Center’s Bethany Chapman.

The Lotus Center will work with people to identify what caused them to be homeless, how to get housing, and addiction counseling

“There’s such a high need and there’s not enough providers. That includes shelters and housing,” says Opitz.

“The majority of them are not homeless by choice. It could be abusive relationships. It could be substance abuse. It could be mental health. It could be a lot of reasons. It takes time to get to know those people and a lot of them are guarded. They don’t want to share their stories,” says Chapman.

Finding housing will be hard if someone has had prior evictions or bad credit.

“They’re so grateful to have a place to finally call home. We constantly are working with people to see who’s willing to give them a second chance and how we can assure apartment managers that they are going to get rent paid,” says Opitz.

Both Chapman and Opitz say this is a bigger issue.

“We have this aspiration of being a big, metropolitan area. If it’s the goal of Fargo/Moorhead to do that, we need to start addressing metropolitan issues. The homeless community is one of them. So how do we take care of them?” says Opitz.

The Lotus Center says area shelters always make space when it’s extra cold outside, even when they’re overcrowded.

Shelters are also always looking for volunteers and donations.

