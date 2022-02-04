Advertisement

South Dakota passes bill restricting transgender athletes participation in sports

South Dakota is the 10th state in the U.S to enact a law of this kind
FILE - Advocates for transgender people march from the South Dakota governor's mansion to the...
FILE - Advocates for transgender people march from the South Dakota governor's mansion to the Capitol in Pierre, S.D., on March 11, 2021. A South Dakota legislative committee on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 approved a bill championed by Gov. Kristi Noem to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports leagues that match their gender identity.(Stephen Groves | AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)
By Cailley Chella
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill into law today banning transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams.

A spokesperson for the governor says the law applies to all state-accredited schools, both public and private. The law allows any person, or institution, who feels they’ve been harmed by a female transgender athlete, to sue them.

Noem says she’s protecting fairness in sports, while opponents say the rule is transphobic.

