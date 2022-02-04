South Dakota passes bill restricting transgender athletes participation in sports

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill into law today banning transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams.

A spokesperson for the governor says the law applies to all state-accredited schools, both public and private. The law allows any person, or institution, who feels they’ve been harmed by a female transgender athlete, to sue them.

Noem says she’s protecting fairness in sports, while opponents say the rule is transphobic.

South Dakota is the 10th state in the U.S to enact a law of this kind.

