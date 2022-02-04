Snow and blowing snow Saturday!

SATURDAY: Snow looks to begin early Saturday morning and spread from northwest to southeast. Temperatures warm through the night into Saturday, rising to the 20s and 30s. We’re expecting 2-4″ or more of snow north and some wind to the region. Blowing and drifting snow remains a threat through Saturday, as winds are expected to gust over 30mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds with cooler temperatures, only warming to the single digits in the afternoon.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies join us as we begin the next business week and this marks the beginning of a HEAT WAVE! We start off Monday morning on either side of zero, with highs warming into the 20s and 30s with a warm breeze. Temperatures Tuesday morning start off well above average in the teens and 20s, warming to the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon with increasing clouds. A breeze will be with us again on Tuesday. Wednesday’s temperatures look very similar, with morning lows near 20 and highs in the low- to mid-30s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist for Thursday, along with the chance of more snow. Temperatures cool off a bit in the morning, starting off in the teens and warming up into the 20s and 30s by the afternoon. Some more light snowfall is possible on Friday, with temperatures cooling slightly, only warming to the teens and 20s in the afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of light snow. Windy with some blowing and drifting snow. Rising temperatures. Morning temp: 3. High: 27.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 0. High: 4.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 1. High: 28.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Low: 28. High: 36.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Low: 21. High: 32.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Low: 14. High: 30.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of light snow. Low: 12. High: 23.

