Colder & Quiet Sunday

SUNDAY: Sunday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds with cooler temperatures with morning lows in the single digits on either sie of zero and highs only a few degrees warmer in the single digits for most.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: A “Clipper train” is expected to bring multiple quick shots of light snow or mix and some wind. HOWEVER, it is also the beginning of a HEAT WAVE! We start off Monday morning on either side of zero and the possibility of a few flurries, with highs warming into the 20s and 30s with a warm breeze. Temperatures Tuesday morning start off well above average in the teens and 20s, warming to the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon with increasing clouds. A breeze will be with us again on Tuesday with a chance of mixed showers or light snow showers depending on temperature and time. Wednesday’s temperatures look very similar, with morning lows near 20 and highs in the low- to mid-30s with another chance of light snow.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist for Thursday, along with the chance of more snow or perhaps some mix with mild temperatures. Thursday morning temps start off in the teens and warm up into the 20s and 30s by the afternoon. Some more (we know... we are tired of forecasting it!) light snowfall is possible on Friday, with temperatures falling from the 20s in the morning to the low teens and single digits by afternoon.

SATURDAY: The Clipper train is looking to come to an end for the weekend. However, our warm temperatures go along with it. Lows Saturday morning fall to the single digits and highs only warm into the teens with breezy conditions as well.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 0. High: 4.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 1. High: 28.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Spotty mix. Breezy. Low: 28. High: 36.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Low: 21. High: 29.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow or mix. Low: 14. High: 34.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of light snow. Morning High 23, falling through the day.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Colder. Low: 8. High: 15.

