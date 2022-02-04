Records: After beating up woman, Halstad suspect broke into apartment to hide from police, assaulted man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning more about an assault that left a small Minnesota town on a shelter in place order for nearly two hours this week.

32-year-old Jeremy Koste has now officially been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, domestic assault, and fifth-degree assault.

The Norman County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 200 block of 2nd Ave. in Halstad, Minn., Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Documents say when deputies arrived they found a female victim crawling on the floor, bleeding profusely from the head and was spitting up blood. The victim told officers that she thought Koste had shot her. The victim was life flighted from the scene and lost consciousness, documents say.

A neighbor told investigators they witnessed Koste force his way into the woman’s apartment and then heard a pop that they thought was a gunshot.

Documents say later, another woman came running out of the south entrance of the apartment yelling that Koste was actively beating up her boyfriend in her unit, documents state. When officers entered the hallway they met a male victim who stated Koste had gone into Unit #5, where documents say investigators eventually located Koste hiding in a closet.

The second victim stated that he received the phone warning about Koste, and shortly after stated Koste tried to get him to open their door to hide from police. The victim stated they refused and documents say that’s when Koste then kicked down the door and forced his way inside. Documents say Koste was trespassed from the apartment complex by the owner.

Wednesday’s assault marks Koste’s fourth time in the criminal justice system regarding assault charged. Koste’s first conviction came after a 2015 incident when court records state he smashed a pistol in the back of a man’s head all because of the victim’s skin color, and documents say Koste later fired a .22 caliber rifle at the same man.

Koste was ordered to serve some jail time and seven years of probation, which documents show Koste has violated several times since.

One of those violations came when Koste was again arrested and later convicted of domestic assault in 2019. Records state he flipped over a table and hit a woman in the head multiple times. Koste’s supervised probation was upped to ten years and he was ordered to receive an anger evaluation.

Koste’s most recent conviction came in May of last year when he threatened to harm two people, documents say. A warrant for Koste’s arrest was signed on Dec. 2, but he wasn’t arrested on that warrant until after Wednesday’s alleged attack.

Many in Halstad telling VNL they feel like what happened to the female victim could have been prevented had officers arrested Koste within the last month, or had he received harsher sentences. Many state they hope this was Koste’s last chance.

Koste’s bail is set to be expected Friday.

