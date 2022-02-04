Advertisement

North High School boys basketball coach suspended for inappropriate language at practice

The Spartan’s assistant coach Travis Hoeg will fill in as the head coach for tonight’s game.
(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The school district tells us the Spartan’s head coach Ted Critchley is suspended for using inappropriate language at practice that was directed at student athletes.

The incident happened on February 1st.

He was suspended the next day and will be through tonight’s game against Wahpeton.

The Spartan’s assistant coach Travis Hoeg will fill in as head coach for the game.

Critchley will be reinstated on Monday.

The district says he’ll be on an improvement plan that will focus on behaviors that didn’t meet the district’s expectations.

He’ll stay on the plan for the remainder of the basketball season.

