North Dakota DOT implementing new plan to enhance road safety

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Dept. of Transportation announced this week the implementation of their new plan, ‘Stay in Your Lane’. This is to enhance the safety features of the roadways in the state.

These would include longitudinal delineators, curved warning signs, cable median barriers and edge and center-like rumble strips. NDDOT is putting these in place to help reduce lane departure crashes.

“I think it comes down to bad habits with people driving,” said Tom Martushev, a driver. “I think it will definitely help. I mean it’s a good place to start, it’s a good initiative to start, putting more safety on the road. But it definitely comes down to just people need to learn how to drive better.”

According to NDDOT, lane departure was the leading cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota in 2020. They also stated that one lane departure-related crash occurred nearly every two hours in the state.

NDDOT says that drivers can take responsibility by always wearing a seatbelt, following the speed limit and driving sober and distraction-free. Their research shows that 94% of crashes are attributed to human behavior.

“Yeah, people just got to be more safe, especially during these winter conditions, you stuff goes wrong really fast so you got to stay careful.” said Martushev.

