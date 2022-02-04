Advertisement

NDSU Holds Off Omaha, 71-64

NDSU Men's Basketball - Andrew Morgan
NDSU Men's Basketball - Andrew Morgan(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team earned a 71-64 victory over Omaha on Thursday night in Summit League play, improving to 15-8 overall and 7-4 in league play.

Sam Griesel led the Bison with 17 points and nine rebounds. Tyree Eady added 15 points and a career-high five steals for NDSU. Jarius Cook and Boden Skunberg both scored 11.

The Bison led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but Omaha pulled within three at 37-34 at halftime.

The Mavericks trimmed the deficit to one point on three different occasions in the second half – the final time at 57-56 with nine minutes remaining – but NDSU never relinquished the lead.

NDSU shot 47 percent for the game, compared to 46 percent for Omaha. The Bison made 5-of-18 (28 percent) from three-point range, while the Mavericks connected on 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.

The Bison have now won four of their last five games. NDSU will host Denver on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the Scheels Center.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halstad shooting investigation
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after report of shooting in Halstad
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Man found lying in cold ditch following rollover
Police say this man is a person of interest in multiple vehicle break-in cases.
UPDATE: Dilworth Police identify suspect in multiple car burglaries
Police: Fight outside of Minnesota school leads to fatal shooting
Crews are on scene of a mobile home fire in south Fargo.
Firefighters rush to mobile home fire

Latest News

NDSU Women's Basketball - Jory Collins
Fast Start Propels Bison Past Mavericks, 69-53
North Dakota State Adds Three to 2022 Football Signing Class
NDSU Wrestling - Owen Pentz
Bison Wrestler Owen Pentz takes top spot in career pins
NDSU men's basketball
Bison Shoot Past St. Thomas, 77-56