Memorial service for Wayne Stenehjem

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wayne Stenehjem’s funeral service was a solemn and distinguished event. Stenehjem served North Dakota for almost his entire adult life.

His memorial service Thursday was filled with stories of his life from friends and family, as they remembered his laugh, his friendship, and his legacy.

Wayne Stenehjem is remembered as an exceptional human being.

“He was larger than life, ten feet tall and bulletproof,” said Reverend Laurie Natwick, who officiated.

In the words of his longtime friend, Jim Poolman, Wayne Stenehjem taught us that truly good people make the best public servants.

“His wit, his wisdom, his core convictions, his strength of character made him one of the finest public servants North Dakota has ever seen,” said Poolman.

Wayne’s sister, Peggy, remembers him for, among other things, the respect he showed to everyone he met.

“That was so Wayne, arms wide open, inviting and welcoming everyone into the circle. It didn’t matter if he was talking to a four-year-old, or engaging with a prominent colleague,” said Peggy Stenehjem-Titus.

He’s survived by his wife, Beth.

“She put up with a lot of teasing from him, but the love between them was something we all strive to have,” said Stenehjem-Titus.

And by his son, Andrew.

“I will forever remember the picture of Wayne hugging Andrew after he finished his Ironman. The pride and love was palpable,” said Stenehjem-Titus.

Andrew and Beth were Wayne’s number one priorities.

“But what made Wayne so unique, is that he made all the rest of us, feel like we were a close number two,” said Nicole Poolman.

The service closed with an emotional final roll call, which is a tradition meant to honor police officers: “North Dakota Attorney General Unit 5, last call, status check... North Dakota Attorney General, Unit 5, 10-7, end of watch, Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 1820 hours. The state of North Dakota is forever grateful for your service and devotion to the citizens of North Dakota.”

His sister said it’s easy to think Wayne Stenehjem’s passion was politics. Rather, she said it was simply an avenue for him to help make things better for people in the state of North Dakota.

