Man arrested after fire destroys cabin

Firefighters respond to a reported fire along Route 75 in Wayne County.
Firefighters respond to a reported fire along Route 75 in Wayne County.(Credit: MGN)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUTING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges after a cabin was destroyed in a fire.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota says it happened early Monday morning on Jan. 31st on Peninsula Road in Crooked Lake Township. When crews arrived, they found the cabin fully engulfed in flames, as well as a pickup on fire near the shoreline of Lake Washburn.

Firefighters and deputies located a forced entry to a garage and found 36-year-old Tyler Opatz. The Sheriff’s Office says that he has no connection with the property and a search of the lake indicates that he spent some time out there. Deputies also found more places that he could’ve been at.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

