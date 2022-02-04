Illuminate the Valley event to address the opioid crisis

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Recovery Initiative is presenting “Illuminate the Valley”, a year-long series of five community-building events aimed at addressing the opioid crisis.

According to the group, opioid addiction and abuse is a public health crisis and addressing it is one of the key priorities outlined in the 2022 Fargo Metro Community Health Needs Assessment.

Illuminate the Valley is a virtual event happening from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4. Guest speakers include:

Sarah Chatelain-Gress: “No Mud, No Lotus. A widow in recovery shares how one can transform the pain of the past into the fuel of our future.”

Scott Geiselhart: “I See in Color Again: One Firefighter’s story of survival and a message of hope for PTSD and suicide.”

Joe Johnson: “The Hope Dealer”

There’s also a narcan training happening for those who are interested. Narcan kits, deterra bags, and other materials were sent out to those who registered, and available at designated pick-up locations.

You can register for the event HERE. Or attend at one of the watch party locations:

The Lotus Center, 1401 8th Street South, Suite 3, Moorhead, MN 56560

Ideal Option, 3345 39th St S Suite 1, Fargo, ND 58104

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.