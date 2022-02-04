Firing up the engines for Monster Jam 2022

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargodome will be roaring back to life from the sound of Monster Jam Trucks on Saturday, Feb. 5. The highly anticipated event is back after a two-year pause because of the pandemic.

“Fargodome is one of the best places to host!” said Monster Jam host Aiden A.D. “It’s more space, more room!”

The Monster Jam Pit Party kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with a VIP experience where fans can get up close and personal with the trucks, meet the drivers and take pictures. The first event starts at 1 p.m. and the final event kicks off at 7 p.m.

Tickets and pit party passes can be purchased in-person at the Fargodome box office or you can get them here.

VNL got an exclusive sneak peek at the track and spoke with one of the 8 competitors, “I’m feeling good this tour has been a lot of fun...” said Monster Jam Truck Driver Bernard Lyght, “You really don’t know what to expect with Monster Jam. All I know is that I’m gonna go out there do my best to try to take as many wins as I can and once again have fun!”

Masks are recommended, but not required for those in attendance at the Fargodome.

Fargo is the fourth stop of the 2022 Arena Championship Series West Tour. The champion will receive an automatic bid to the Moster Jam World Finals in May 2022.

